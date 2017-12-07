Image caption Oliver Venner will not meet Santa on the plane after the flight was cancelled

A group of life-limited children have had "their dreams shattered" after a special flight to meet Santa was cancelled, according to one parent.

A group of families with children at Martin House Hospice in Wetherby, West Yorkshire, hoped to fly from Leeds Bradford Airport on 13 December.

Laura Venner, whose son Oliver uses the hospice, said: "Now we can't take them we have shattered their dreams."

Martin Warhurst, of Martin House, said it was "incredibly disappointed".

The Venner family, from Leeds, were due to take all five of their children to see Santa on the cancelled flight.

Laura and David Venner's son, Oliver, is 18-months old and uses the hospice for respite care. He has cystic fibrosis, cerebral palsy and is blind.

Mr Venner said: "It was a Santa flight, something a lot of kids don't have a chance to do."

Mr Warhurst, the hospice's chief executive, said it was offered places on 22 November for a flight, on behalf of the airport and Jet2, but was advised last week the flight could not take place.

'Inadequate detail'

It had been offered to 19 families, said Martin House.

The hospice had been requested to provide medical information about the families taking part and was ready to send it when it was informed about the cancellation, it said.

Jet 2 said "despite best efforts to operate this flight at very late notice" it was provided with an "inadequate level of detail" for medical requirements and special assistance for a "safe and enjoyable flight".

The airline and the airport said they would to operate a Santa flight next year.

Martin House provides care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions across West, North and East Yorkshire.

It cares for patients from babies up to 19 years old.