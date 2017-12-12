Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The body of Sinead Wooding was discovered by joggers on 14 May

A husband accused of murdering his wife has told a jury he was "not involved" in her death.

Sinead Wooding, whose body was found in woodland by joggers, died after being beaten with a hammer and stabbed, a court has heard.

Under cross-examination, her husband Akshar Ali denied wielding the weapon used in the attack.

Mr Ali, 27, of Scott Hall Road, Leeds, and Yasmin Ahmed, 27, deny murdering Ms Wooding at Ms Ahmed's home.

At Leeds Crown Court, Mr Ali rejected suggestions Ms Wooding was planning to leave him because he was too controlling.

Prosecutor Nicholas Campbell QC said: "You chose to exercise final control over your wife by murdering her with your best friend." Mr Ali said "No."

A pathologist's report said mother-of-four Ms Wooding, 26, had been beaten with a claw hammer and stabbed six times.

Her body was stored in a cellar for two days before being dumped and set on fire.

'I haven't done it'

In the witness box, Mr Ali was accused with Ms Ahmed of a joint attack "upon a defenceless, intoxicated and incapacitated" Ms Wooding.

Referring to 10 hammers discovered by police at Mr Ali's family home, Mr Campbell asked: "Did you wield the hammer and Yasmin Ahmed the knife?"

Mr Ali responded: "I am not involved, so we are back to square one. I haven't done it."

Mr Ali's mother Aktahr Bi, 45, denies assisting an offender by procuring a vehicle and assisting in the disposal of Ms Wooding's corpse.

His brother Asim Ali, 21, also denies assisting an offender by procuring a vehicle and assisting in the disposal and burning of her body.

A fifth defendant, Vicky Briggs, 25, denies assisting an offender by helping clean up and burn material after the murder.

The trial continues.