Image copyright Steven Robinson Image caption Steven Robinson lost his right arm in a motorcycle accident as a teenager

A one-armed pilot has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to disabled people in the New Year Honours list.

Steven Robinson, 54, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, lost his right arm in a motorcycle crash when he was 18.

Since then he has used his engineering skills to make his own prosthetic arm, and advises other amputees on limb design and manufacture.

He is also a salsa and swing jive dancer and dressage competitor.

Mr Robinson said: "I'm flying high to be honoured for helping other disabled people to make the most of their lives and show them that anything is possible.

"My story proves that, with the right equipment and attitude, every one of us can break through phantom barriers and follow our dreams."

Mr Robinson, who also works as a motivational speaker, has previously been commended for his outstanding contribution to disabled pilots from Flying Scholarship For The Disabled.

He was also named as Yorkshire Inspirational Individual of the Year 2017.