Image copyright Google Image caption A long stretch of the M1 motorway was closed southbound, with vehicles redirected on to the A1

A 19-year-old man has died after he was hit by a lorry on a motorway in West Yorkshire.

The pedestrian was struck on a slip road on the southbound stretch of the M1 near Garforth at 05:00 GMT, police said. He died at the scene.

All southbound traffic was diverted on to the A1 after police closed the road between junction 48 and 46.

Officers appealed for witnesses to the collision or those who saw the pedestrian earlier to contact police.

