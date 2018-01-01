Image caption Muslims for Humanity and Ahmadiyya Muslim Association volunteers litter-picking in Huddersfield

Fifty Muslim volunteers have been cleaning Huddersfield's streets as part of a New Year's Day operation.

Those taking part included children and elderly members of the town's Ahmadiyya Muslim Association (AMA) and Muslims for Humanity.

Fatihul Haq, president of Huddersfield's AMA, said it wanted to help make the town an "even better place to live in".

Kirklees Council provided the litter-picking equipment.

Mr Haq said: "Our members have enjoyed living in Huddersfield for decades so cleaning the streets presents us with an opportunity to [give back] to the community and teach everyone that cleanliness in Islam is an important part of a Muslim's faith."

The AMA and Muslims for Humanity took part in several other initiatives over Christmas throughout the UK, including taking gifts to children in hospital and people in care homes, and providing a free taxi service for the elderly.