Andy McDonald was taking part in a series of protests against rail fare increases

The shadow transport secretary says he was forced to cancel an event as part of protests against rail fare increases - after his train broke down.

Andy McDonald was due to speak in Leeds but his train from London King's Cross stopped near Grantham due to a fault.

Average rail ticket prices have risen by 3.4% across the UK, with many commuters paying more than £100.

Mr McDonald said: "If anything ever demonstrated just how broken this system is its this today."

The Labour politician had been at a similar protest event outside King's Cross station, one of a number taking place across the country.

After great rail fares rally at Kings X, and then meeting brilliant campaigners at Stevenage, now en route to Leeds only for our Virgin train to breakdown with complete loss of power just like this awful Tory government! — Andy McDonald MP (@AndyMcDonaldMP) January 2, 2018

In a video posted on Twitter Mr McDonald said: "My day of campaigning for a publicly owned railway has been interrupted today because of the breakdown of this Virgin Train as I head to Leeds - it's run out of power, a little bit like the Tories."

The BBC has asked the Department for Transport to comment.