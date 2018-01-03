A girl of about five stole £40 from a man's wallet during a distraction theft in Bradford.

Police said the victim, in his 50s, answered a knock at the door of his house, in the Lidget Green area, at about 19:00 GMT on Friday to a man accompanied by a young girl.

The victim agreed to have rubbish removed from his garden for a small price. The girl then asked for a drink and went inside the house to get one.

The man later found cash was missing.

Police said the suspect was white, about 5ft 8ins, of stocky build, with short brown hair and possibly an Irish accent. He was wearing a high-vis jacket.

Warren Pitman, of Bradford District Police, urged people not to accept work from doorstep callers without identification.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.