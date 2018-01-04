Image caption Armed police were called just after 16:30 GMT on Monday

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was allegedly trying to break into a house in Leeds armed with a gun on New Year's Day.

Mark Casey, 50, was found with head injuries at an address on Rosgill Drive in Seacroft, Leeds, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ian Ward, 27, and Daniel Ward, 19, both of Rosgill Drive have been charged with murder, West Yorkshire Police said.

Both men are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later.

More stories from Yorkshire

A 36-year-old man from Leeds, who was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted robbery at the address in Rosgill Drive, remains in custody, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact them.