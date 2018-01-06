Leeds body find: Police try to identify decomposed body
- 6 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A badly decomposed body has been found near a city centre.
The remains, discovered by a passer-by in the Cross Green area of Leeds, were so badly decayed police could not tell whether they were those of a man or woman.
West Yorkshire Police said the member of the public reported the find at about 16:00 GMT on Friday.
A spokesperson said the force was working to identify the age and gender of the body.