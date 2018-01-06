Image caption The remains were found by a member of the public on Friday

A badly decomposed body has been found near a city centre.

The remains, discovered by a passer-by in the Cross Green area of Leeds, were so badly decayed police could not tell whether they were those of a man or woman.

West Yorkshire Police said the member of the public reported the find at about 16:00 GMT on Friday.

A spokesperson said the force was working to identify the age and gender of the body.