Image caption The car hit the bus stop on Wakefield Road near the junction with Broad Lane in Huddersfield

A teenage girl has died after a car crashed into a bus stop in Huddersfield.

She was one of three pedestrians who were seriously hurt in the collision on Wakefield Road, on Wednesday.

The girl, 15, was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary where she later died.

Police said the other two victims, a 17-year-old girl and a 47-year-old woman, remained in hospital, following the crash at 08:15 GMT.

The woman's injuries are described as "life-threatening"

The driver of the car, a 51-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.