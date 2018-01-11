New sponsors for Wakefield City Academies Trust schools
New sponsors have been announced for 11 of the schools run by a collapsed academy chain.
Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT) announced in September it was giving up its 21 schools.
It had run schools across West, South and East Yorkshire, providing education to about 8,500 children.
A Department for Education spokesperson said. "Our priority has always been to work quickly to provide certainty for pupils and teachers."
The department said it would be "working to minimise disruption for pupils" and a smooth transfer to the new trusts, supported by the regional schools commissioner.
New trusts for the remaining 10 schools are to be "confirmed shortly".
The academies are to remain part of WCAT until transferred to the new trust "within the current academic year", it added.
Mufti Hamid Patel, chief executive of Tauheedul Education Trust, preferred sponsor of Thornbury and Barkerend Academies in Bradford, and High Crags Academy in Shipley, said: "Working closely with the schools over the last few months, we have already begun to build relationships at each school.
"We look forward to driving improvements."
The academies and their new sponsors are:
- Barkerend Academy, Bradford - Tauheedul Education Trust
- Brookfield Academy, Rotherham - Aston Community Education Trust
- Carr Lodge Academy, Doncaster - Exceed Learning Partnership
- Goole Academy, East Riding of Yorkshire - Delta Academies Trust
- High Crags Academy, Bradford - Tauheedul Education Trust
- Montagu Academy, Doncaster - Delta Academies Trust
- Morley Place Academy, Doncaster - Delta Academies Trust
- Thornbury Academy, Bradford - Tauheedul Education Trust
- Waverley Academy, Doncaster - Astrea Academy Trust
- Willow Academy, Doncaster - Inspiring Futures Academy Trust
- Yewlands Academy, Sheffield - Brigantia Learning Trust