Image caption Friends and family lit candles and placed balloons at the crash scene in Huddersfield

More than 200 people attended a vigil for a 15-year-old girl who was killed after a car crashed into a bus stop.

Katelyn Dawson was one of three pedestrians seriously injured after being hit by the car on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on Wednesday.

She was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary where she later died.

Family and friends visited the crash site to light candles and place balloons and floral tributes.

More on this story and others from across Yorkshire

Among the crowd was the Reverend Amanda Grant. She said Ms Dawson's death was "a shock for everyone".

"Standing at a bus stop waiting to go to college, hundreds of children do that every day, and then not to make it to school," she said.

"It was very sudden and I think that's hard."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Katelyn Dawson "loved life and live it to the full"

Katelyn attended Shelley College in Huddersfield. Principal John McNally described her as "a passionate, popular student".

"She loved life and lived it to the full," he said.

"She loved to dance and was starting to plan her options for when she left school this year. Her loss, at a time when she had everything to look forward to in life, is sad beyond words."

Her parents wrote a message to their daughter pinned to a floral tribute at the crash scene.

It read: "To our beautiful, beautiful Katelyn we love you so much. Your Mum + Dad."

West Yorkshire Police said the two other victims, a 17-year-old girl and a 47-year-old woman, remained in hospital.

The driver of the car, a 51-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with injuries but was later discharged after treatment.