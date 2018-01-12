Halifax sex abuse claims: Twenty men arrested by police
Twenty men have been arrested by police investigating child sex exploitation in West Yorkshire.
Police said allegations were made by one woman about abuse against her as a child, predominantly in the Halifax area between 2006 and 2009.
The men, aged 28 to 43, were held and a number of addresses in Calderdale and Kirklees searched earlier this week.
All 20 have been interviewed and released - two on police bail and 18 pending further inquiries.
Det Insp Allan Raw, of Calderdale District Safeguarding, said: "This investigation forms part of West Yorkshire Police's commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.
"These are abhorrent crimes that affect the most vulnerable in our society."
He added: "Protecting children and ensuring that victims are put at the heart of everything we do continues to be a top priority for the force."