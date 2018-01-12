Twenty men have been arrested by police investigating child sex exploitation in West Yorkshire.

Police said allegations were made by one woman about abuse against her as a child, predominantly in the Halifax area between 2006 and 2009.

The men, aged 28 to 43, were held and a number of addresses in Calderdale and Kirklees searched earlier this week.

All 20 have been interviewed and released - two on police bail and 18 pending further inquiries.

Det Insp Allan Raw, of Calderdale District Safeguarding, said: "This investigation forms part of West Yorkshire Police's commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

"These are abhorrent crimes that affect the most vulnerable in our society."

He added: "Protecting children and ensuring that victims are put at the heart of everything we do continues to be a top priority for the force."