A 12-year-old girl who was hit by a car in Leeds has died.

Hoshi Naylor was crossing the A6120 ring road in Seacroft with her 11-year-old brother when she was knocked down at about 18:35 GMT on 4 January.

She had been in a critical condition in hospital and died as a result of her injuries last Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 36-year-old male driver stopped at the scene and has been co-operating with officers.

More stories from Yorkshire

Sgt Ann Drury said: "This is obviously a very difficult time for Hoshi's family and we are doing everything we can to support them."

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have seen Hoshi and her brother immediately beforehand, has been urged to contact West Yorkshire Police.