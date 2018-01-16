Image copyright Humphrey Bolton/Geograph Image caption Work on the bridge's relocation is expected to be finished by October 2019

A bridge in a town prone to flooding is to be demolished and moved upstream to allow better protection to homes and businesses, if funding is approved.

Caldene Bridge in Mytholmroyd is one of two crossing points over the River Calder and constricts the river width and amount of water flowing downstream.

Moving it 25m (80ft) upstream means the river can be widened to improve capacity, Calderdale Council said.

If EU funding goes ahead, work could start later this month.

It is expected that work on the scheme, which will cost about £1.6m, will be completed by October 2019.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mytholmroyd suffered severe flooding in December 2015

The authority has also applied for funding for a range of additional measures to further reduce the flood risk.

These would see the creation of new wet woodlands, grasslands and aquatic habitats at a number of riverside sites along the Calder Valley.

A council report said relocating the bridge would improve the "standard protection from flooding to 75 businesses and 328 jobs" in the town.

It added: "It will provide a secure physical environment to allow new and existing businesses to flourish and prosper in the centre of Mytholmroyd, where historic floods have severely impacted the local economy."