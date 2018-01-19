Image copyright Phil Champion/Geograph Image caption Jordan Thackray was jailed for a minimum of 17 years at Bradford Crown Court

A mother-of-two was strangled by her drug-addict partner hours after she said to him: "I know what you're going to do, you're going to kill me."

Jordan Thackray, 28, was jailed for life after admitting murdering his partner Jessica King, 23, at their home in Oxford Lane, Halifax, in August.

The couple's two daughters, aged four years and five months, were in the house during the killing.

Thackray was ordered serve a minimum of 17 years in prison.

Jason Pitter QC, prosecuting, told Bradford Crown Court how the couple - who had a "tumultuous" relationship - spoke on the phone on 26 August just hours before Ms King was attacked.

Mr Pitter said Thackray had just returned from a four-week long drug binge and had found out Ms King had been seen with another man.

The court heard he told his partner: "Slag. Watch what I do. If I can't have you, no-one can.

"What do you think I'm going to do to you?"

The barrister said that in a "tragic, prophetic reply" Ms King said to him: "I know what you're going to do, you're going to kill me."

Passing sentence Judge Durham-Hall said Ms King had allowed Thackray back home despite the threatening phone call and against the advice of her family because she wanted a positive future for the relationship.

"She must have known the risk but wanted desperately for life to be better," he said.

"When you murdered by strangling to death Jessica King you were killing the mother of your two children, in their home, on her bed, with her children - your children - nearby."

The judge added: "The impact on this family is incalculable."