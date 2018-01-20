Image caption The Volvo car crashed into a flat in Beeston

Five people have been arrested after a car crashed into a house.

The Volvo was in Tempest Road in Beeston, Leeds, when it failed to stop at about 03:00 GMT, West Yorkshire Police said.

It then crashed into a house on Flaxton Gardens, and the three men and two women inside were taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. All five were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Image caption Andrew Anderson surveys the damage to the lounge

Andrew Anderson, who shares the council property with a flatmate, was sleeping next door to the lounge which was damaged by the car.

"I heard a loud bang," he said.

Mr Anderson was in hospital until three days ago after he had a gall bladder operation, he said.

Image caption Andrew Anderson was sleeping in the next room when the car hit the house

One of the arrested men was wanted on recall to prison, police said.

Two males, either Eastern European or Asian, in a white van are thought to have had "an altercation" with the blue Volvo on Beeston Road before it was seen by police.

Officers "urgently" want to speak with the van occupants and are asking anyone with information to contact them.