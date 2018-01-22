Image caption Police are continuing to investigate the incident, in which a car crashed into a council house in Beeston

Two men arrested after a car crashed into a house in Leeds remain seriously injured in hospital under police guard.

West Yorkshire Police said a Volvo crashed into the building on Flaxton Gardens in the early hours of Saturday.

Two men, 31 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery. Another man, 37, has been released under investigation.

Two women also arrested at the scene have been released without charge.

Police said the occupants of a van involved in an altercation with those in the Volvo in Beeston Road before the collision have now been traced.