Image copyright Family photo Image caption Chaudhry Muhammad Shahid is the father of Samia Shahid, who died while visiting relatives in Pakistan in 2016

A man accused of being involved in the death of his daughter in Pakistan in an alleged "honour killing" has died.

Samia Shahid, a 28-year-old from Bradford in West Yorkshire, died while visiting relatives in the country in July 2016.

Her father, Chaudhry Muhammad Shahid, 52, had been held as a suspected accessory and was released on bail.

He died on Sunday in a hospital in Lahore, his family confirmed. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Ms Shahid's first husband Chaudhry Muhammad Shakeel is accused of her murder and is awaiting trial in Pakistan.

Initially it was said Ms Shahid, a beautician, had died of a heart attack but a post-mortem examination found she had been strangled.

After an arranged marriage to her cousin Mr Shakeel broke down, she married Syed Mukhtar Kazam. The couple wed in Leeds in 2014 and moved to Dubai.

Mr Kazam claims his wife was killed because her family disapproved of their marriage.