A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 86-year-old woman more than two decades ago.

Amy Shepherd was found dead at her sheltered housing home home in Wibsey, Bradford, in August 1994.

A post-mortem examination revealed she had been strangled, stabbed and sexually assaulted.

West Yorkshire Police said a 69-year-old man from the Halifax area had been arrested in connection with Ms Shepherd's death.

Ms Shepherd was stabbed with a six-inch kitchen knife and strangled by a ligature.

Police believe she may have known her attacker or was tricked into inviting him into her flat as there was no sign she put up a struggle.

A small amount of cash was missing from her purse.