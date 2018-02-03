Image copyright Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust Image caption The ambulance was left out of service while repairs were carried out

An ambulance crew had their personal belongings stolen while they were responding to an emergency in Leeds.

The Yorkshire ambulance crew were treating a patient in St Luke's Green, in Beeston, at about 01:00 GMT on 28 January when the theft took place.

Thieves smashed a window, ripped out the centre console of the vehicle and made off with a number of items.

Divisional Commander John McSorley said he was "saddened and disappointed by this act of vandalism".

He said the damage to the ambulance also left it out of service while repairs were carried out.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.