A man has been charged with trying to murder a woman and her two children after an arson attack in Leeds.

A mother, her five-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter were rescued by firefighters from the attic of the house in Hill Top Mount, Harehills, on 24 January.

Anthony Walters, 33, of Beckett Road, Wheatley Park, Doncaster, is due to appear before Leeds magistrates later.

Mr Walker faces three counts of attempted murder, police said.