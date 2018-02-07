Image copyright WYFRS Investigations Image caption Hazardous materials were believed to have been kept inside the premises

Twenty homes were evacuated overnight due to a major fire at an industrial site in Leeds.

At its height, 15 fire engines were called to the blaze at Moulds Patterns and Models on Kent Road in the Pudsey area just before 22:00 GMT.

The firm makes bathroom suites and some hazardous materials were believed to have been inside the premises.

No-one was injured but West Yorkshire Police said a cordon and road closures remained in place.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption A cordon and road closures were put in place

Water supplies in the area were affected because of the amount needed by the fire service.

There may be discoloured water this morning in #LS28, due to a fire in the early hours of this morning. Please follow the following advice if the supply is milky/ discoloured https://t.co/4l5JI4FYwC ^HK — Yorkshire Water Help (@YWHelp) February 7, 2018

People in the LS28 area are being warned their water may be temporarily discoloured as a result of the blaze and Yorkshire Water has issued advice.

The fire service said seven fire engines remained on site and investigations were under way to establish the cause of the blaze.