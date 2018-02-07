Image copyright Google Image caption The youths were spotted by an off duty officer at the cinema

A film being shown at a cinema was interrupted to allow police to storm in and arrest three youths.

The trio, aged 14, 16, and 17, were arrested at the Showcase Cinema in Birstall, West Yorkshire, after they were spotted by an off duty officer.

West Yorkshire Police said the arrests related to an investigation into a conspiracy to commit burglary offences targeting high value vehicles.

The teenagers remain in custody.

The conspiracy includes offences in Keighley, Huddersfield, Cleckheaton, Brighouse, Mirfield, Batley, Bradford, Guiseley, Heckmondwike and Dewsbury committed between December 2017 and February 2018, the force said.

Det Sgt Scott Hartley said: "The arrests came about after an off-duty police officer recognised the youths as individuals that we had been looking to arrest.

"These arrests form part of a thorough inquiry in to nearly 20 burglary offences across West Yorkshire in which houses have been broken in to to get keys for vehicles parked on driveways."

Two other men, aged 20 and 27, previously arrested in connection with the investigation and released while inquiries continue.