Car hits house during police chase in Bradford
A man was critically injured when the car he was driving crashed into a house during a police pursuit.
The Toyota Auris hit the property on Smithy Fold in Queensbury, Bradford, before striking a garden wall at about 11:55 GMT on Friday.
West Yorkshire Police said the car had earlier failed to stop for officers and was being pursued.
The 22-year-old driver suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.
Police said the incident was being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.