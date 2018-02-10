Leeds & West Yorkshire

Car hits house during police chase in Bradford

  • 10 February 2018
The scene of the crash
Image caption The crash happened just before midnight on Friday

A man was critically injured when the car he was driving crashed into a house during a police pursuit.

The Toyota Auris hit the property on Smithy Fold in Queensbury, Bradford, before striking a garden wall at about 11:55 GMT on Friday.

West Yorkshire Police said the car had earlier failed to stop for officers and was being pursued.

The 22-year-old driver suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Police said the incident was being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Image caption Witnesses are being asked to contact police

