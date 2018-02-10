Image caption The crash happened just before midnight on Friday

A man was critically injured when the car he was driving crashed into a house during a police pursuit.

The Toyota Auris hit the property on Smithy Fold in Queensbury, Bradford, before striking a garden wall at about 11:55 GMT on Friday.

West Yorkshire Police said the car had earlier failed to stop for officers and was being pursued.

The 22-year-old driver suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Police said the incident was being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.