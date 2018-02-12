Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Between 1975 and 1980 Peter Sutcliffe preyed on women across Greater Manchester and Yorkshire

Police have confirmed there are no plans to charge the Yorkshire Ripper with any further offences.

Peter Sutcliffe is serving 20 life sentences for murdering 13 women and attempting to kill another seven.

He was reported in 2017 to have been interviewed by detectives about allegations he may have carried out further attacks.

West Yorkshire Police said it had no intention to charge Sutcliffe with any other crimes.

Det Supt Jim Dunkerley, said: "West Yorkshire Police continues to review and where possible re-investigate all unresolved homicides and serious sexual assaults to bring offenders to justice and to bring much needed closure to the victims and their families.

"At this moment in time, West Yorkshire Police have no intention to seek a CPS decision to charge Peter Sutcliffe with any further matters."

The Sun alleged Sutcliffe had been interviewed about 17 unsolved cases but police said they would not comment on who they had spoken to regarding an ongoing investigation.

Sutcliffe was caught in January 1981 when police found him in his car with a woman working as a prostitute

Mo Lea who was attacked aged 20 as she walked home from a pub in Leeds in October 1980 is convinced Sutcliffe was the perpetrator.

She said: "For the last two years police have been working hard to find enough evidence, but I'm not surprised in the slightest.

"I have come to terms with the fact that he will not be prosecuted for what he's done."

The force had previously said it was continuing to review cases listed in a 1982 report by Sir Lawrence Byford which was made public in 2006.

Sir Lawrence, who died on Saturday, said Sutcliffe could have been responsible for a further 13 offences.

The former Bradford lorry driver, now 71, attacked and murdered women between 1976 and 1981.

Most of his victims were women working as prostitutes.

Sutcliffe's victims

Twelve of the 13 women Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering between 1975 and 1980 in West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester (Marguerite Walls not pictured)

Wilma McCann, aged 28, Leeds, October 1975

Emily Jackson, aged 42, Leeds, January 1976

Irene Richardson, aged 28, Leeds, February 1977

Patricia Atkinson, aged 32, Bradford, April 1977

Jayne McDonald, aged 16, Leeds, June 1977

Jean Jordan, aged 21, Manchester, October 1977

Yvonne Pearson, aged 22, Bradford, January 1978

Helen Rytka, aged 18, Huddersfield, January 1978

Vera Millward, aged 41, Manchester, May 1978

Josephine Whittaker, aged 19, Halifax, May 1979

Barbara Leach, aged 20, Bradford, September 1979

Marguerite Walls, aged 47, Leeds, August 1980

Jacqueline Hill, aged 20, Leeds, November 1980