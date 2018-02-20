Image copyright CTPNE Image caption Vladimir Madle was convicted of manufacturing drugs and explosives

A drug dealer who built a home-made bomb in his flat causing an evacuation of the nearby area has been jailed for 13 years.

An improvised explosive device (IED) and pyrotechnic fuses were discovered by police at Vladimir Madle's home in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, in 2017.

At Leeds Crown Court, the 42-year-old, of Westgate End, was convicted of manufacturing drugs and explosives.

The offences were found not to be terror-related.

Image copyright David Sykes Image caption Roads were closed and homes were evacuated after chemicals were found at a property in Wakefield

Bomb disposal experts were called to his block of apartments on 25 June, forcing road closures and homes in the vicinity to be evacuated.

A search of his house revealed the IED, fuses and other elements, plus small packages containing various chemicals.

Image copyright CTPNE Image caption Small packages were found in his flat containing potassium permanganate and aluminium powder together with traces of methylamphetamine

Madle pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon, producing a Class A drug and five offences of possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances.

He was found guilty of possessing a Class A drug with intention to supply, producing a Class A drug, and four offences of possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury

Det Ch Supt Martin Snowden, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: "The materials were being held in a well-populated residential area and the consequences of them being ignited, either accidentally or deliberately could have been tragic.

"While this was not a terrorism investigation there was still a very real risk to public safety."