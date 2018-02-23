Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jaelan Herlt (L) and Khaleem Harris were both found guilty of manslaughter

Two men who ran over and killed a father-of-one in a pub car park have each been jailed for 13 years.

Jonathan Binns, 32, was knocked down outside The Scarborough in Thornhill, Dewsbury, on 17 February 2017 by a Ford Fiesta driven by Jaelan Herlt.

Following a trial at Bradford Crown Court, Herlt and his passenger Khaleem Harris, both 20, were cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

Six other men involved in the incident were jailed for violent offences.

The court heard Mr Binns was knocked down when he came out of the pub as a fight involving a group of men came to an end.

The violence began when Harris' younger brother Kamrren fractured a man's jaw after punching him with a knuckle-duster.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jonathan Binns was knocked over in the car park of the Scarborough pub in Thornhill, Dewsbury

Passing sentence, the Honourable Mr Justice Goss said Mr Binns' death was "an horrific and shocking event" witnessed by many people.

Judge Goss said the defendants had seen themselves as some kind of "gang of hard people" who were prepared to take on others who they considered some sort of challenge.

Six other men all from the Thornhill area of Dewsbury were also found guilty.

Kamrren Harris, 18, of The Town, Thornhill, Dewsbury, was sentenced to 27 months for grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Jonathan Newby, 21, of Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury, was sentenced to 15 months of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Ryan Scaife, 19, of Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury, was sentenced to 12 months for violent disorder.

Kallum Harris, 20, Kilner View, Dewsbury, was sentenced to 12 months for violent disorder.

Reece Hinchcliffe, 19, Doubting Road, Thornhill, was sentenced to eight months for violent disorder.

A 17-year-old, from Thornhill in Dewsbury, was sentenced to eight months for violent disorder.