Man flees scene of serious car crash in Bradford
- 25 February 2018
Police are searching for a man who fled the scene of a car crash that left a 68-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.
The crash was on Common Road in Bradford, near the Guide Post Hotel, and happened just after 20:30 GMT on Saturday, said police.
The woman, who was a passenger in a blue Honda Jazz, is in a critical condition in hospital.
A man, who was in a silver Vauxhall Astra, ran off after the crash.