Image copyright Martyn Hughes/NYFRS Image caption The bridge is near the former Skipton fire station

Cars have plunged into a beck in a North Yorkshire town after a bridge collapsed.

Firefighters were called to the car park in Coach Street near Skipton town centre just after 15:30 GMT.

The fire service said no-one had been injured but cars can be seen lying in a heap of rubble, while other vehicles teeter over the edge.

Colleen Bray, who lives in Skipton, said the car park had been prone to flooding in the past.

Image copyright Martyn Hughes/NYFRS Image caption The car park is used by local businesses

She said: "There's been a lot of issues with flooding in the car park. Some new flood defences were put in the car park last year because of the problems.

"In the past the flooding has been so bad that the beck has completely overflowed so we know the bridge has been quite unstable for a while.

"Thankfully no-one was hurt."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said nearby buildings had been evacuated.

It said the area had been cordoned off and utility companies and structural engineers were heading to the scene.

