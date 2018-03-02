Image copyright BBC Radio 1 Image caption Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson has 33m Twitter followers

A pop star has questioned the police's use of social media after officers posted a tweet about discovering a cannabis farm in a house.

Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson accused West Yorkshire officers of "gloating" over the raid.

In a Twitter post the Doncaster-born star said: "Surely as law enforcement you should be rising above 'venting' to your followers."

Police discovered the Keighley cannabis farm due to a lack of snow on the roof.

The heat levels required to grow cannabis plants meant any settled snow had melted. A raid on the property off Arctic Street in Keighley led police to uncover 322 plants.

Skip Twitter post by @WYP_PC27FOSTER Whilst the snow has kept the burglars at bay it has also helped us in finding some rather large plants..

hmmm I wonder why there is no snow on your roof??



Following tweets by police officers showing the scene Mr Tomlinson asked his 33m followers; "Goes without saying the work the English police do is incredible but why the need for individual twitters?"

Potentially, used in the correct form however gloating about who's done what and who you've put away only creates a divide. I saw one photo of a cctv picture with an emoji over the suspects face. Doesn't this create a certain tone? — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) March 2, 2018

In response one of the officers PC Sam Hollins responded: "Because engagement breaks down barriers, more often than not it lets people feel the police are the people, not just anonymous uniforms."

Because engagement breaks down barriers, more often than not it lets people feel the police are the people, not just anonymous uniforms. — PC 6746 Sam Hollings (@WYP_PC6746SAMH) March 2, 2018