Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a takeaway restaurant.

A 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was shot at Rajas on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on 5 March.

The two charged men, aged 22 and 24, are due to appear before Kirklees Magistrates' Court later.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

A 32-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the same offence were released without charge.