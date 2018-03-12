Wakefield man admits terrorism publication charge
- 12 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man from West Yorkshire has admitted one of two terrorism charges against him.
Farooq Rashid, 43, of Soothill Road, Wakefield, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to disseminating a terrorist publication.
He is also charged with possessing a publication likely to be useful to a terrorist, which he denies.
Rashid was further remanded in custody and a date was set for his trial to begin on 22 May.