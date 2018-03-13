Image copyright Yorkshire Cricket Club Image caption Dave Callaghan (right and pictured with former umpire Dickie Bird) was a "very special person" in cricket in Yorkshire

The man who was widely regarded as the voice of cricket in Yorkshire has died, it has been announced.

Dave Callaghan, who worked for BBC Radio Leeds and Look North on TV, had suffered a heart attack on Friday.

He was a "much loved-personality" and "held in the highest regard by players, staff and supporters alike", Yorkshire Cricket Club (YCC) said.

Known as Cally to his friends, Callaghan had worked in sports journalism for more than 45 years.

The former BBC Radio Leeds sports editor had also been a commentator for Leeds United.

But he was principally "considered by many as the voice of Yorkshire Cricket", YCC said.

"Dave's passion for Yorkshire cricket was unparalleled and his commentary will forever be associated with some of the greatest moments in our modern history," the club said in a statement.

Mark Arthur, the club's chief executive, said: "Dave was a very special person who loved Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

"He will be missed by everyone associated with Yorkshire Cricket.

"This is a terribly sad day and our thoughts are with his wife Pat and his family."