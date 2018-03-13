Image caption A 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the shooting at Rajas on 5 March

Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a takeaway restaurant.

A 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was shot at Rajas on Bradford Road in Huddersfield on 5 March.

Brendon Copperwaite, 22, and Dale Donaldson, 24, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court in Huddersfield on Monday.

The two men were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 9 April.

Mr Copperwaite, of Thornhill Bridge Lane, Brighouse, is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, robbery and supplying Class A drugs.

Mr Donaldson, of Deighton Road, Deighton, is also charged with robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.