Image copyright Stanley Walker/Godward family Image caption Ken Godward (pictured) and Roger Lamb were beaten by a fellow patient at St James's University Hospital

A man with paranoid schizophrenia who fatally injured two fellow patients after his medication ended was "utterly neglected" by the NHS, his family said.

Roger Lamb, 79, and Ken Godward, 76, died after they were beaten by Harry Bosomworth at St James's University Hospital, Leeds, in 2015.

Rita Martin, Mr Bosomworth's stepdaughter, said antipsychotic drugs were crucial in controlling his mood.

Two hospital trusts admitted failings and a review is ongoing.

Details of the attack at the hospital in Leeds were only revealed after an internal report was leaked to the Health Service Journal (HSJ).

Mr Bosomworth was admitted to the hospital for cancer treatment and attacked Mr Lamb and Mr Godward with a walking stick after waking up from a sedation following aggressive behaviour. Both men died days later.

The 70-year-old was then sectioned under the Mental Health Act. He died of cancer four months after the attack.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Harry Bosomworth was receiving cancer treatment in an open ward at the Leeds hospital

Summarising an independent review, commissioned by Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust (LTHT) and Leeds and York Partnership Foundation Trust (LYPFT), the report said his medication had been stopped by staff the month before the attack, despite warnings from his family.

His stepdaughter said Mr Bosomworth was a "happy, contented and cultured man" with a keen interest in World War Two aircraft and "lived a simple life".

"He was taking the medicine every day for 53 years, he had one relapse 30 years ago where he stopped taking his medication and he hit my mum and smashed windows," she said.

She said she stressed to doctors how important the medication was, but "his mental needs were not even acknowledged".

Image caption Harry Bosomworth's stepdaughter said he had taken antipsychotic medication every day of his adult life

Mrs Martin concluded: "A hospital should be a place of safety, and to be put on an open ward knowing he's got paranoid schizophrenia was utter neglect, not only on behalf of my stepfather but every other patient on that ward.

"Even though I feel like my dad was a victim, I would say I'm so, so sorry for all of it - I did my best, I know I did."

Both trusts previously said they accepted the reports findings, an apology had been made to the families involved and they were co-operating with an ongoing NHS England serious incident review.

The LTHT stated improvements had been made around care for "patients with challenging behaviours and mental health needs".