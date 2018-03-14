Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lizzie Deignan said she hoped to return to professional cycling in 2019

Great Britain Olympic cyclist Lizzie Deignan has announced on Twitter that she and her husband are expecting their first child in September.

Deignan, 29, from Otley, said she was now "aiming to return to professional cycling in 2019".

"I hope to finish my career in 2020 at the pinnacle of my sport, the Tokyo Olympic games," she added.

Last year she broke away from the field to win the women's Tour de Yorkshire in her home county.

The former World Champion was also the first British athlete to win a medal, silver, at the London Olympics in 2012.

Lizzie Armitstead married fellow cyclist Philip Deignan in West Yorkshire in 2016.

She said in the tweet the pregnancy was "very exciting news".

The 2019 UCI Road World Championships is due to take place in Yorkshire over nine days in September 2019.

It will be the first time Britain has hosted the annual championships in 37 years.

It will see about 1,000 riders from 75 countries competing for the coveted rainbow jersey, organisers previously said.

Deignan said: "My dream of becoming World Champion at home in Yorkshire is still my dream."