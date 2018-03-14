Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Lee Naylor (l) and Dean Whittaker worked together to steal from a woman in Bradford

A mugger who dragged an elderly woman along a cobbled street before stamping on her face has been jailed.

CCTV footage of Lee Naylor's attack on Christine Fearnley, 74, was widely shared online in October after her son posted it in a bid to catch him.

Naylor, 39, of Kingswood Terrace, Bradford, was convicted of violent robbery and sentenced to 14 years.

At Bradford Crown Court, accomplice Dean Whittaker, 27, of Cobden Street, Allerton, received a six-year term.

Addressing the court during the trial, Mrs Fearnley described how her face was left "all the colours of the rainbow" after he stamped on her three times on 2 October.

Discussing her recovery from the incident, which happened on Southfield Lane, Bradford, she said: "I will not let him affect me so I have tried to carry on as normal."

Naylor was also convicted of a similar offence which took place eleven days earlier where a 47-year-old woman had her handbag stolen.

He acted as a getaway driver for Whittaker, who snatched the bag as the woman walked home from work on Palm Close in the city.

Sentencing Naylor, Judge Colin Burn described the attack on Mrs Fearnley as "brutal" and said it was amazing she had not been left with serious injuries.