Image copyright Epilepsy Action Image caption The race will now take place on 29 April

The Bradford 10k has been postponed due to the snow forecast over the weekend, organisers Epilepsy Action said.

The race, to which a record 2,400 people had signed up, was due to start at 09:00 GMT on Sunday. It will now take place on Sunday 29 April.

Carl Foster from Epilepsy Action said: "The safety of our runners and spectators must be our first priority."

The Met Office has issued amber weather warnings for snow in Leeds and Bradford on Saturday and Sunday.

More news from around Yorkshire

Temperatures as low as -3C (26F) are forecast.

Mr Foster added: "Places will automatically be carried over to the race on 29 April and runners who no longer wish to take part will be offered a refund.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this cancellation causes."

Anyone who cannot make the new date will either be offered a refund, a transfer to the 2019 race or the option of donating their entry fee to Epilepsy Action.