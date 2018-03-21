Image copyright PA Image caption A letter threatening court action was addressed to the police employee

A police worker who unwittingly prosecuted himself for having an untaxed vehicle has been mocked by colleagues online.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said the man had "managed to fill a form in incorrectly" - seemingly putting his own name on the paperwork rather than the actual offender.

In a letter from the DVLA he was told to pay £81 or face court action.

The letter appears to have been posted to a police station in Bradford.

The Roads Policing Unit posted: "To the great amusement of the rest of the office, one of our colleagues managed to fill a form in incorrectly, and prosecuted himself for driving an untaxed vehicle!"

The letter, dated 15 March, states the untaxed vehicle was found in Oak Street, Bradford, on 15 February, and makes a demand for payment of the fine by 1 April.