Pedestrian dies in Leeds car crash
- 24 March 2018
A pedestrian has died in a car crash in Leeds.
The 38-year-old man was fatally injured at about 21:30 GMT on Friday.
West Yorkshire Police said he was struck by a black Vauxhall Vectra on Middleton Lane, close to the junction with Winthorpe Avenue.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and said they were looking to speak to any passing drivers with dash-cam footage of the collision.