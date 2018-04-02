Two men have been killed and a motorist arrested after a crash involving a car driving the wrong way on the M62 near Bradford.

Police received reports of a black Vauxhall Insignia travelling east on the westbound carriageway near junction 26 at 02:35 BST.

Minutes later, the ambulance service was called to an accident involving the same vehicle and a white Skoda Octavia.

The men, aged 34 and 37, in the Skoda died at the scene.

The driver of the Vauxhall - a 22-year-old man - was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing a roadside breath test.

The M62 remains closed westbound between junction 27 (Gildersome) and junction 26 (Chain Bar).