New searches are to be carried out for a woman who disappeared "without a trace" from her home a year ago.

Svitlana Krasnoselska, originally from Ukraine, was last seen in Micklefield, Leeds, at 05:00 BST on 3 April 2017.

Ms Krasnoselska, who was 40 at the time she went missing, had lived in the UK for 12 years and has a daughter.

West Yorkshire Police said additional search areas around Micklefield had been identified and teams would visit these in the coming days.

Ms Krasnoselska, known as Lana to her friends, had also lived in York and in the Halton area of Leeds.

The force said it could not rule out the possibility she may have returned to Ukraine, although there was no current evidence to support this.

Det Supt Lisa Atkinson said: "We are hoping that these new searches of the area around Micklefield may give us something new.

"We have nothing to suggest that Lana has come to any harm but it is unusual in itself for someone to disappear without a trace like this and we remain very concerned for her welfare."

Ms Krasnoselska is described as 5ft 3ins (1.6m) tall, of medium build with dark shoulder-length hair.

It is thought she was wearing a black coat with a fur hood and carrying a black handbag with a metal circle detail on it when she went missing.