Image caption A Vauxhall was travelling in the wrong direction on the westbound carriageway of the M62, police said

A man arrested after two men died in a crash involving a car driving the wrong way on the M62 has been released under investigation.

Adam Afsar, 34, and Jason Wilby were struck near Bradford on Monday.

Mr Afsar's employer Harris Pet Transport in Dewsbury sent its "deepest condolences" to his family.

A 22-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing a breath test has been released pending further investigation.

On the Harris Pet Transport Facebook page, it said: "Last night we lost 1 of our drivers & his friend in the horrific M62 motorway accident. Our deepest condolences to the deceased's family and friends.

"This is an extremely difficult time & we pray they rest in peace."

The car Mr Afsar and Mr Wilby were travelling in was on the westbound carriageway when it crashed with a black Vauxhall Zafira travelling east near junction 26 at about 02:35 BST.

The westbound carriageway was closed between junctions 27 (Gildersome) and 26 (Chain Bar) for several hours while West Yorkshire Police investigated.