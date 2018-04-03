Image caption Two houses are being searched by police in Savile Town, Dewsbury

Two men have been arrested in West Yorkshire on suspicion of being involved in a terror plot.

The pair, aged 52 and 21, from Dewsbury, are accused of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Two residential addresses in the Savile Town area are being searched by counter-terror officers.

West Yorkshire Police said both men are being questioned at a local station.

More news from around Yorkshire

Supt Marianne Huison said: "I understand our local communities will have concerns about this morning's police activity but I want to offer my reassurance that we will continue to serve and protect the public of West Yorkshire."

Image caption West Yorkshire Police said both men are being questioned at a local station