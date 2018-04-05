Leeds & West Yorkshire

Leeds Arc bar brawl: CCTV images of suspects released

  • 5 April 2018
Left to Right: Suspect 12, Suspect 18, Suspect 10 and Suspect 19 Image copyright West Yorkshire Police
Image caption CCTV images of four men issued by West Yorkshire Police

Images of four suspects police want to identify after a bar fight turned into a mass brawl have been released.

The disturbance broke out in the early hours of Saturday 17 February in The Arc in Headingley, Leeds, with chairs and glasses used as weapons.

West Yorkshire Police have already interviewed 15 men, aged 19 to 42, in connection with the violent disorder.

The force is appealing for the public's help to make sure "all those involved are identified".

Det Insp James Entwistle said there had been a "excellent response" to a previous appeal but it was a "serious incident of violence".

CCTV footage of the fight was issued earlier in February.

Media captionA fight in a bar in Leeds quickly descends into chaos, with chairs and glasses used as weapons.

