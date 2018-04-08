Image caption Two houses in the Savile Town area of Dewsbury were being searched by police on Tuesday

Two men arrested on suspicion of being involved in a terror plot have been released without charge.

The men, aged 52 and 21, from Dewsbury, were accused of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

They were arrested on Tuesday.

Police said: "Extensive enquiries have satisfied the investigation that there are no grounds to charge the men with terrorism offences."