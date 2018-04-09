Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The incident happened just after midnight on Monday in the Stourton area of Leeds

Four people had an "unbelievable" escape from death when wooden posts smashed through the window of a car after it hit a fence in Leeds.

Pictures shared by police on Twitter show a number of the posts skewering the inside of the car.

Police described the car's occupants as "four of the luckiest people our officers have ever seen following an RTC".

A 22-year-old man who was driving the car suffered serious head injuries.

More on this and other Leeds stories

Police said the driver remained in hospital but that his injuries were "not thought to be life-threatening".

The passengers, a 20-year-old man and two women aged 19 and 20, were treated for minor injuries.

The incident happened just after 00:00 BST on Monday at a roundabout on the A61 in the Stourton area of the city.

West Yorkshire Police added in their tweet: "Unbelievable how this did not result in multiple fatalities. Thankfully luck was on everybody's side this evening."

No arrests have been made and the force is appealing for witnesses.