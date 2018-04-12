Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Ibrahim Hussain was on bail when he abducted the 12-year-old

A man who groomed, abducted and raped a 12-year-old girl has been jailed for 23 years.

Ibrahim Hussain, 35, of Woodcross Court, Bradford, took the girl in July 2017 when he was on bail for assaulting a 16-year-old.

The 12-year-old was raped three times by Hussain and also assaulted by five other unknown men.

Judge David Hatten QC said she had been attacked by what was "essentially a pack of ravenous wolves".

Hussain had denied - but was found guilty of - sexual assault, rape, child abduction and arranging or facilitating child sexual exploitation at Bradford Crown Court.

Judge Hatten said Hussain had arranged for his victim to go to a house in Leeds, where she was held for three days, for money.

"She was a very vulnerable girl with an unstable home life and you preyed upon her vulnerability which you used for your own gratification," he said.

"You may have destroyed her. You groomed her into having some affection for you."

The victim said her life had been ruined.

'Someone special'

Hussain was on bail for assaulting a 16-year-old when he abducted the younger victim.

He contacted the older girl on Facebook in September 2016 and tried to impress her with pictures of his car before asking her to meet "someone special".

"In the end she did not meet anyone particularly special, she met you," said Judge Hatten.

Hussain gave the teenager alcohol before sexually assaulting her in his car.

PC Jessica Ambler, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "The fact he committed the offences against his youngest victim while on bail demonstrates the danger he poses to young girls and vulnerable young women."