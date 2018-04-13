Leeds & West Yorkshire

Murder investigation after body found in Brighouse

  • 13 April 2018
Image caption The man's body was found at a house in Brighouse

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a body was discovered at a house.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the property on Whinney Hill Park in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, after police were called at about 14:05 BST on Thursday.

West Yorkshire Police said a murder investigation had been launched following the discovery.

The arrested man remains in custody and inquiries are continuing, the force added.

